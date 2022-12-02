Ronaldo starts in South Korea vs Portugal, LIVE score, FIFA World Cup: Live streaming info; Kick-off at 8:30 PM; KOR vs POR updates; Lineups

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the South Korea vs Portugal FIFA World Cup Group H match from the Education City stadium.

STARTING LINEUPS!! South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu (GK), Kim Moon-hwan, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-sung. Portugal: Diogo Costa (GK), Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Antonio Silva, Joao Cancelo, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Joao Mario, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Horta.

Can South Korea repeat it again?

The only previous meeting between South Korea and Portugal came in the 2002 World Cup. Korea won that match 1-0 on home soil in a group-stage match. That result saw South Korea win its group, while Portugal was eliminated from the competition.

Match Preview

South Korea let its emotions pour out when it lost a five-goal thriller to Ghana this week, but it can expect no sympathy on Friday from Portugal, which is determined to clinch the top spot in its World Cup group.

South Korea must beat the 2016 European champion - as it did at the 2002 World Cup on home soil - and hope that the result of the other final Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay goes its way too.

Striker Son Heung-min was in tears after Monday’s 3-2 loss to Ghana and coach Paulo Bento was shown a red card for arguing with the referee after he blew the final whistle with his team about to take a corner.

Bento will not be on the bench against Portugal.

Assistant coach Sergio Costa said South Korea would bounce back from their disappointment.

“We clearly deserved a win,” Costa said. “Count on us for the next match.”

South Korea has only one point after drawing its opening game against Uruguay and must beat Portugal to have any chance of progressing.

At the World Cup 20 years ago, South Korea beat a 10-man Portugal - whose team included Bento - in their final group game. The result meant Portugal did not qualify for the next round while the Koreans went on a run that took them to the semi-finals.

Portugal opened its campaign in Qatar with a 3-2 victory against Ghana before enjoying a more controlled 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday.

But it is not assured of finishing top of its group, a position that would likely see it avoid Brazil in the last 16.

“First place isn’t guaranteed,” coach Fernando Santos said on Monday. “We will go for the top spot, and not just because of Brazil.”

Santos is likely to be forced into more changes to his starting 11 after left-back Nuno Mendes suffered an injury in the first half against Uruguay and was replaced by Raphael Guerreiro.

Centre half Danilo Pereira is sidelined with broken ribs so 39-year-old defender Pepe is likely to keep his place and be tasked with marking South Korean striker Cho Gue-sung, who scored twice in three minutes against Ghana.

Midfielder Otavio also missed the game against Uruguay due to an injury.

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo will have a chance to equal the record of World Cup goals scored for Portugal held by Eusebio, who racked up nine goals in 1966 in England, the only tournament he played in.

Ronaldo has scored eight goals in his five World Cups and he claimed his ninth in the win over Uruguay on Monday, only for the goal to be awarded to teammate Bruno Fernandes.

-Reuters

South Korea vs Portugal Predicted XI South Korea possible XI: Seung-gyu (GK); Moon-hwan, Min-jae, Young-gwon, Jin-su; Woo-young, In-beom; Chang-hoon, Woo-yeong, Heung-min; Gue-sung Portugal possible XI: Costa (GK); Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Bernardo, Neves, Palhinha; Fernandes; Ronaldo, Ramos

