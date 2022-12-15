News

Who is Kolo Muani? Third-fastest substitute to score in FIFA World Cup

Kolo Muani scored the second goal for France in the semifinal against Morocco.

Team Sportstar
15 December, 2022 02:17 IST
Randal Kolo Muani celebrates after scoring the second goal.

Randal Kolo Muani celebrates after scoring the second goal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Randal Kolo Muani scored in the 79th minute of France’s semifinal against Morocco to double his side’s lead and put it on path to seal the spot in the final.

This was Kolo Muani’s first goal for the senior team in his third appearance.

The 24-year-old found the net within 44 seconds of being subbed on in place of Ousmane Dembele. This was the third-quickest goal by a substitute in World Cup history, only behind Richard Morales in 2002 (16 seconds) and Ebbe Sand in 1998 (26 seconds).

Graduating from the Nantes youth academy, Kolo Muani currently plays for Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany’s Bundesliga. He has made 14 appearances for the club and score five goals. One of his notable goals was against Sporting Lisbon in November which helped the club seal its first Champions League knockout qualification.

The forward was roped in place of the injured Christopher Nkunku. He has also played for France’s Under-21 side.

More to follow..

