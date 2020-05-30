Former India footballer Bir Bahadur dies at 75

One of the finest footballers ever from the EME Centre (Secunderabad), Bir Bahadur, passed away here on Saturday evening. He was 75 and survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

He had slipped into coma recently and Lt. Gen. T.S.A. Narayanan, Commandant, MCEME, handed out a cheque of Rs.60,000 as a financial assistance to his family in April this year wishing him a speedy recovery.

According to former India football captain Victor Amalraj, Bir Bahadur, who mostly played as a striker, was a contemporary of some of the football greats from India including Peter Thangaraj, Nayeemuddin, Yousuf Khan (all from the same Secunderabad Cantonment area).

He represented Services, where some of the big names included Trilok Singh, Doraiswamy and Williams, in the Nationals for close to a decade between 1960-70.

Telangana Football Association president Mohd Rafat Ali, secretary G. Palguna, former internationals Shabbir Ali, Victor Amalraj, Aleem Khan were among those who expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.