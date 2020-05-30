Football Football Former India footballer Bir Bahadur dies at 75 Football great Bir Bahadur passed away here on Saturday evening at the age of 75. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. V. V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 30 May, 2020 22:29 IST Bir Bahadur during the Santosh Trophy in Hyderabad in 1967. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES V. V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 30 May, 2020 22:29 IST One of the finest footballers ever from the EME Centre (Secunderabad), Bir Bahadur, passed away here on Saturday evening. He was 75 and survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.He had slipped into coma recently and Lt. Gen. T.S.A. Narayanan, Commandant, MCEME, handed out a cheque of Rs.60,000 as a financial assistance to his family in April this year wishing him a speedy recovery.According to former India football captain Victor Amalraj, Bir Bahadur, who mostly played as a striker, was a contemporary of some of the football greats from India including Peter Thangaraj, Nayeemuddin, Yousuf Khan (all from the same Secunderabad Cantonment area).He represented Services, where some of the big names included Trilok Singh, Doraiswamy and Williams, in the Nationals for close to a decade between 1960-70.Telangana Football Association president Mohd Rafat Ali, secretary G. Palguna, former internationals Shabbir Ali, Victor Amalraj, Aleem Khan were among those who expressed condolences to the bereaved family members. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos