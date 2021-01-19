Football Football Four Colombia players ruled out of USA clash after positive COVID-19 test The U.S. Soccer Federation said a Colombia team staff member tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Florida and after contract tracing three players were isolated. Reuters 19 January, 2021 10:00 IST Reuters 19 January, 2021 10:00 IST Four Colombians have ruled out of Monday's match against the U.S. women's football team because of coronavirus protocols.The U.S. Soccer Federation said a Colombia team staff member tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Florida and after contract tracing three players were isolated. The three players tested negative for the virus.The Colombian federation identified the players as midfielders Daniela Montoya, Diana Carolina Ospina and defender Carolina Arias. Rescheduled CONCACAF men's Olympic qualifying tournament set for March A fourth player, midfielder Ana Gabriela Huertas, had inconclusive test results and was ruled out of the match.The U.S. was set to play Colombia twice at Exploria Stadium. Should the Colombian players ruled out receive additional negative tests, they could be available to play in Friday's match. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos