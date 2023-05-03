Football

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE streaming info: Preview; Team news; Predicted XI; When, where to watch AFC Cup playoff

All you need to know about the Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup playoff match from the EMS Corporation Stadium, in Kozhikode.

Team Sportstar
03 May, 2023 06:41 IST
File Photo: Borja Herrera Gonzalez of Hyderabad FC and Javier Siverio Toro of Hyderabad FC in action against ATK Mohun Bagan during match 99 of the ISL at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad in India on 14th February 2023.

File Photo: Borja Herrera Gonzalez of Hyderabad FC and Javier Siverio Toro of Hyderabad FC in action against ATK Mohun Bagan during match 99 of the ISL at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad in India on 14th February 2023. | Photo Credit: Faheem Hussain/Focus Sports/ ISL

PREVIEW

At the end of what has been a tremendous campaign for both teams, Manolo Marquez’s Hyderabad FC and Juan Ferrando’s ATK Mohun Bagan are all set for a playoff clash for a spot in the preliminary round of the AFC Cup.

The match is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode in what will be the final game of the top-flight Indian domestic football calendar for the 2022-23 season.

The Mariners managed to pip Hyderabad for a place in the Indian Super League final earlier this season on penalties, with both legs ending goalless. The two teams also won a game a piece in the regular season, leaving this clash right in the balance.

Read full preview HERE

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where will the Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup playoff match kick-off?
The Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup playoff match will kick-off at 7:00 PM IST on Wednesday, May 3 at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.
How can you watch the Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup playoff match?
The Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup playoff match will be live telecasted on Sony Sports 2.
How can you live stream the Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup playoff match?
The Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup playoff match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website

PREDICTED XI

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh; Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Sahil Tavora; Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith; Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal (C), Slavko Damjanovic, Subhasish Bose; Federico Gallego, Glan Martins; Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 10

Hyderabad FC wins: 2

Draws: 4

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 4

