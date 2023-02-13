Football

ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC looks to regain momentum as ATK Mohun Bagan visits

V. V. Subrahmanyam
13 February, 2023 18:12 IST
Hyderabad FC will be relying on Bartholomew Ogbeche for goals against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Defending champion Hyderabad FC, which suffered a reverse loss to Odisha FC in the previous away game, should be keen to regain the momentum when it takes on ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Tuesday night.

HFC is second on the points table with 36 points from 17 games, while ATKMB has 28 points from a similar number of games.

Not surprisingly HFC fortunes continue to hinge on the skills of the likes of Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio and Joel Chianese, with Mohammad Yasir and Halicharan Narzary supporting them right through the season.

And, as always, Gurmeet Singh, who has been consistent under the bar, will need to be at his best.

ATKMB recorded three wins in the last nine games and needs more points on the board to seal qualification to the playoffs.

Dimitri Petratos in attack and Vishal Kaith in goal at the back have been the most consistent performers for the Mariners this season.

The likes of Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh and Hugo Boumous have to switch gears to help ATKMB win more games in the business end of the League.

“If we can win tomorrow, it will be a great success to finish in the 2nd position in the league table,” said HFC head coach Manolo Marquez.

“If we can play to our strengths, we are very difficult to beat. But like against Odisha, it will be a tough game where the opponents have to win but we will try our best to take all three points,” he said.

The match starts at 7.30 pm.

