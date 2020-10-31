Gokulam Kerala FC signs Ghanaian forward Antwi

Gokulam Kerala FC has signed Dennis Antwi Agyare, a Ghanaian forward, for the new I-League season.

The 27-year-old joins Gokulam after playing in Malaysia, Sweden and Norway. “I am delighted to join Gokulam Kerala FC," Antwi said. "The club has a vision and is highly ambitious. I am attracted to their philosophy and when I spoke to their new coach, I felt Gokulam is the most suitable club for me."

“Antwi is a player who has got a champion mentality," said Gokulam's head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese. "He can be used as a winger, center-forward, and also as a second striker. His main quality is sprint and he is also very powerful. I believe he will be very successful with the club."

“Antwi would be an asset for us in the upcoming I-League. We wanted a highly experienced player, and Antwi easily fits the bill. With such quality players, we are aiming at building a champion squad for the upcoming season," said Gokulam Gopalan, the club's chairman.