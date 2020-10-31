Football Football Gokulam Kerala FC signs Ghanaian forward Antwi Gokulam Kerala FC has signed Dennis Antwi Agyare for the new I-League season. The 27-year-old has experience of playing in Malaysia, Sweden and Germany. P.K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikode 31 October, 2020 20:32 IST Gokulam Kerala FC has signed Dennis Antwi Agyare for the new I-League season. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT P.K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikode 31 October, 2020 20:32 IST Gokulam Kerala FC has signed Dennis Antwi Agyare, a Ghanaian forward, for the new I-League season. The 27-year-old joins Gokulam after playing in Malaysia, Sweden and Norway. “I am delighted to join Gokulam Kerala FC," Antwi said. "The club has a vision and is highly ambitious. I am attracted to their philosophy and when I spoke to their new coach, I felt Gokulam is the most suitable club for me."READ| Mumbai City signs Horam, Tondomba Singh; loans out duo to I-league “Antwi is a player who has got a champion mentality," said Gokulam's head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese. "He can be used as a winger, center-forward, and also as a second striker. His main quality is sprint and he is also very powerful. I believe he will be very successful with the club."READ| Maradona turns 60, wishes to score another 'Hand of God' against England “Antwi would be an asset for us in the upcoming I-League. We wanted a highly experienced player, and Antwi easily fits the bill. With such quality players, we are aiming at building a champion squad for the upcoming season," said Gokulam Gopalan, the club's chairman. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos