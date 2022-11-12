Football

I-League: Defending champion Gokulam opens campaign with narrow win against Mohammedan

Gokulam Kerala’s quest for a hat-trick of titles in the I-League began on a promising note here on a wet Saturday evening.

P. K. Ajith Kumar
12 November, 2022 20:11 IST
12 November, 2022 20:11 IST
Auguste Junior Boum Somlaga’s goal gave Gokulam a narrow win against Mohammedan.

Auguste Junior Boum Somlaga’s goal gave Gokulam a narrow win against Mohammedan. | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain

Gokulam Kerala’s quest for a hat-trick of titles in the I-League began on a promising note here on a wet Saturday evening.

Gokulam Kerala’s quest for a hat-trick of titles in the I-League began on a promising note here on a wet Saturday evening.

In a repeat of the last match of the last season, the host overcame Kolkata side Mohammedan Sporting, which finished as the runner-up in May.

Cameroonian striker Auguste Junior Somlaga’s 57th-minute goal proved decisive at the Malappuram District Sports Complex Stadium.

It was a well-contested encounter, featuring quite a bit of end-to-end football, enjoyed by a crowd of more than 8,000.

Mohammedan survived an early scare, as Gokulam’s P.N. Noufal sent a fine pass into the box from the left, but his teammates failed to take advantage. At the other end, the Kolkatans got a couple of free-kicks, from dangerous positions, within the first half-hour.

After the interval, the Gokulam men began to put more pressure on the Mohemmadan goal, and they were soon rewarded. Farshad Noor, the hard-working midfielder from Afghanistan, gave a short pass from just outside the box to Somlaga, who drove the ball firmly towards the goal. Goalkeeper Zothanmawia Pachuau failed to stop the ball and watched in despair it going past the goalline.

Gokulam did well to convert that slender lead into three points making the new coach, Richard Towa, a relieved man.

The result: Gokulam Kerala 1 (Auguste Junior Boum Somlaga 57) bt Mohammedan Sporting 0. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

Watch: Brazil’s Pedro proposes to girlfriend after earning FIFA World Cup call up

ISL 2022-23: ‘Women. Life. Freedom,’ Vafa Hakhamaneshi’s message after scoring for CFC vs EB

ISL 2022-23, highlights: Brison Fernandes scores maiden goal in FC Goa’s 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us