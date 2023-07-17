MagazineBuy Print

India coach Igor Stimac urges PM Modi for Asian Games green signal

The Indian team is expected to miss out on the Asian Games as it does not meet the Sports Ministry’s criteria of being ranked among the top-8 sides in the continent.

Published : Jul 17, 2023 13:05 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India football team Head Coach Igor Stimac, along with team celebrating, after winning the SAFF Championship 2023.
India football team Head Coach Igor Stimac, along with team celebrating, after winning the SAFF Championship 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

India football team Head Coach Igor Stimac, along with team celebrating, after winning the SAFF Championship 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

India men’s football team head coach, on Monday, requested the intervention of prime minister Narendra Modi and sports minister Anurag Thakur to allow the Under-23 side to take part in the upcoming Asian Games 2022 in China.

“Honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi ji, I am not sure if someone would have briefed you or updated you about the Indian teams participating in the upcoming Asian Games, where the most important and the key global sport “football” team has been deprived from participating and representing the Indian flag,” Stimac wrote on Twitter.

“I wanted to bring to your immediate attention that our U-17 team from 2017, which also gave a great performance at the U-23 World Cup qualifiers and is one very talented team, is now being deprived from participating in the Asian games. This team really needs and deserves the participation.

“The reasons given are unjust and as India’s national team coach, I felt it’s important to immediately bring this matter to your and the Hon’ble Sports Minister Anurag Thakur’s knowledge. So that you could intervene and help the team participate in the Asian Games,” Stimac added.

The Indian team is expected to miss out on the Asian Games as it does not meet the Sports Ministry’s criteria of being ranked among the top-8 sides in the continent. It is currently in the 18th spot among countries under the Asian Football Confederation.

India had missed out on the 2018 Asian Games due to the same criterion.

