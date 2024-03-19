MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2023-24: Lazio appoints Igor Tudor as new coach after Maurizio Sarri’s resignation

Tudor last coached French side Olympique de Marseille, leaving in June last year after leading it to a third-place finish. He has also managed Serie A teams Udinese and Verona.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 08:53 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Igor Tudor.
FILE PHOTO: Igor Tudor. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Igor Tudor. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lazio has appointed Igor Tudor as manager following the resignation of Maurizio Sarri, the Serie A club said on Monday.

Italian media reported that Tudor, 45, has signed an 18-month contract with the Rome club.

Tudor last coached French side Olympique de Marseille, leaving in June last year after leading it to a third-place finish. He has also managed Serie A teams Udinese and Verona.

The Croatia international played in Serie A as a defensive midfielder for Juventus from 1998-2007.

Sarri resigned on March 13 and Lazio assistant coach Giovanni Martusciello took charge for Saturday’s 3-2 win at Frosinone.

Lazio is ninth in the standings, four points outside the European qualifying places. 

Related Topics

Lazio /

Igor Tudor /

Maurizio Sarri /

Serie A /

Serie A 2023-24

Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

