Serie A 2023-24: Lazio appoints Igor Tudor as new coach after Maurizio Sarri’s resignation

Lazio has appointed Igor Tudor as manager following the resignation of Maurizio Sarri, the Serie A club said on Monday.
Italian media reported that Tudor, 45, has signed an 18-month contract with the Rome club.
Tudor last coached French side Olympique de Marseille, leaving in June last year after leading it to a third-place finish. He has also managed Serie A teams Udinese and Verona.
The Croatia international played in Serie A as a defensive midfielder for Juventus from 1998-2007.
Sarri resigned on March 13 and Lazio assistant coach Giovanni Martusciello took charge for Saturday’s 3-2 win at Frosinone.
Lazio is ninth in the standings, four points outside the European qualifying places.
