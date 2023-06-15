India 0-0 Lebanon LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup updates: Match underway; Chhetri on bench

Key Updates
- June 15, 2023 19:5321’
Saad gives away a free kick for India after his rash challenge on Thapa. The Lebanese puts on a protest in front of the referee. He gets lucky as he is let off with just a warning
- June 15, 2023 19:5119’
ANOTHER CHANCE GOES BEGGING! Ashique gets an excellent ball inside the box, he shoots but it goes straight to Sabeh!
- June 15, 2023 19:5018’
Thapa intercepts a pass inside the opposition’s half. Plays a through ball inside the box towards Ashique but the latter gets marked perfectly as the ball goes to Sabeh
- June 15, 2023 19:4816’
Another setpiece situation for Lebanon as India concedes a free kick. Skipper Maatouk floats one inside the box, but the Indian defense, orchestrated by Jhinghan, does well to no allow any of the Lebanese players to advance towards the ball
- June 15, 2023 19:4615’
Setpiece opportunity for Lebanon. A curler came in dangerously but a good clearance from the Indian defense keeps its opposition at bay
- June 15, 2023 19:4513’
Tneich is down injured after two other players challenged for a ball, including his own teammate. Sahal kick found Tneich’s back but the referee lets him off with a warning
- June 15, 2023 19:4311’
Ashique links up Akash on the left flank, who tried to cross it in but it gets deflected away for a corner. Thapa takes it, decides to go short but that doesn’t yield results
- June 15, 2023 19:4210’
Mishra miscues a short ball and that leads to a Lebanon attack as Farran gained possession and went towards the box. But Indian defenders converge onto him and clear it away from danger
- June 15, 2023 19:409’
India with a bit of back tracking. The ball is back to keeperAmrinder, who finds Anwar. The latter tried to play a long ball into the box but Sabeh catches it without trouble
- June 15, 2023 19:387’
Chhangte gets the ball in the middle and he tried to lift it into the box quickly but no one is there to recieve it
- June 15, 2023 19:376’
An attack from Lebanon on the left flank. Skipper Chour runs towards a through ball that was moving towards the final third but Thapa’s challenge stops the attack. He’s let off with a warning
- June 15, 2023 19:354’
CHANCE!! Anirudh Thapa has missed a sitter here! Perfectly set up by Chhangte inside the box, it was just him and the keeper, Sabeh, in close quarters but he somehow flicks it away for a goal kick
- June 15, 2023 19:342’
Chour tries an ambitious shot from afar but fails to keep it low as the ball flies into the stands
- June 15, 2023 19:32KICK OFF!
India will get the ball rolling, will start left to right
- June 15, 2023 19:29Almost there
The players have taken the field and it’s now time for national anthems. Lebanon’s anthem plays first. Sandesh Jinghan will lead the men in blue while Maatouk is Lebanon’s captain
- June 15, 2023 19:23Wondering why Ishan Pandita is not playing? Here’s why:
- June 15, 2023 19:09Less than 30 minutes to kick off!
- June 15, 2023 18:50LEBANON STARTING XI
- June 15, 2023 18:43INDIA STARTING XI
- June 15, 2023 18:40Sunil Chhetri the captain, still leading by example
Chettri, who has collected 135 national caps and scored 86 international goals in a career spanning 18 years, feels that a footballer is relevant till the point he is able to give his best on the field. CLICK TO READ THE FULL STORY
- June 15, 2023 18:34Meanwhile
- June 15, 2023 18:33The FIFA Rankings of participating national teams
Lebanon (99)
India (101)
Vanuatu (164)
Mongolia (183)
- June 15, 2023 18:06Streaming/telecast information
When does the Intercontinental Cup match between India and Lebanon start?
The Intercontinental Cup match between India and Lebanon will start at 7:30pm IST on Thursday at the Kalinga stadium.
Where can I watch the Intercontinental Cup match between India and Lebanon?
The Intercontinental Cup match between India and Lebanon can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinemas. The match will also be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.
- June 15, 2023 17:54PREVIEW
India will be looking to extend its successful run at home when it meets the statistically strongest opponent Lebanon in the final league round of the Intercontinental Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday.
India sealed a berth in the final when it beat Vanuatu by a solitary goal in the second round to secure its second successive win of the tournament. Despite becoming irrelevant in terms of qualifying for the final, the match against Lebanon becomes important for India as it will be counted as an official tie and fetch important ranking points if it is able to get the better of the higher-ranked opponent. Lebanon is currently ranked 99 compared to India’s 101 in the FIFA rankings.
India head coach Igor Stimac set the priorities for his team, which struggled to beat 164-ranked Vanuatu in its previous outing. His decision to rotate his players fielding nine names from the bench did not fetch him many rewards as the side struggled to find the rhythm and stuttered in its approach in the striking zone.
“We are playing at home and are coming out in every game looking for a win. I can say it is going to be an interesting, if not beautiful, game when we meet Lebanon,” Stimac cautioned against the technically toughest challenge his team will be facing. “We have tried all the 22 players except the third goalkeeper. So in the current situation we will have the screening process and see who are the fittest players to take the field and win against Lebanon,” he added. This will be its eighth straight win at home if India can beat Lebanon.
“Three of their foreign-based players are joining the side ahead of the match against us. So it will be a different Lebanon that we will be facing,” Stimac cautioned. “Hence we planned to rest the best players, give them recovery time and get them to perform well against better sides,” Stimac said about his decision to rotate his side in the previous match.
Lebanon finds itself in a tricky position after its goalless draw against Mongolia in the previous match. Lebanon now needs a point (which will take its tally to five) against India to reach the final. But if Mongolia beats Vanuatu in the earlier match of the day, a defeat for Lebanon will see it tied with the Mongols on points and the decision on who will be the next team to reach the final will rest on goal difference.
“India is the best challenge for us in this tournament, and we really need to improve our level for that game. We are still not qualified for the final since things still depend on the Mongolia-Vanuatu match and our game with India. It’s been tough playing every three days in such weather, but we knew of the conditions before arriving here and will give our best,” said Lebanon head coach Aleksandar Ilic.
-Amitabha Das Sharma
Latest on Sportstar
- India 0-0 Lebanon LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup updates: Match underway; Chhetri on bench
- Kylian Mbappe doesn’t want to leave PSG yet, but should he? - The Frenchman’s contract saga explained
- Had to fund my trip to the US to qualify for Asian Championships: Sanjivani
- National Inter-State Athletics C’ships: Kartik Kumar betters Asian Games qualifying mark; Seema upsets Sanjivani for gold in 10,000m
- Oslo Diamond League: Live streaming info, event timings, all you need to know
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE