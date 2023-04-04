Football

India beats Kyrgyz Republic 5-0 in women’s AFC Qualifiers Round One opener

Turkmenistan’s withdrawal from the competition has turned Group G into a straight two-game shootout and India will again face the Kyrgyz Republic on Friday.

Team Sportstar
04 April, 2023 22:11 IST
Indian women’s football team beat Kyrgyz Republic 5-0 in the first of the two-legged tie in the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 1 on Tuesday.

Indian women’s football team started its qualification campaign for 2024 Paris Olympics in style as it beat Kyrgyz Republic 5-0 in the first of the two-legged tie in the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 1 at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek on Tuesday.

After three draws and two losses, this is the first win this year for the Blue Tigresses.

World No. 61 India dominated the lower-ranked host team (World No. 123) throughout the match.

A brace from midfielder Anju Tamang and a strike from forward Soumya Guguloth in the fourth minute of added time gave India a 3-0 lead at the halfway stage. Midfielder Shilky Devi Hemam scored the fourth goal for Thomas Dennerby’s side in the 61st minute before substitute forward Renu added the fifth with her first touch of the game two minutes later.

Turkmenistan’s withdrawal from the competition has turned Group G into a straight two-game shootout. India will again face the Kyrgyz Republic on Friday. A win in that match would guarantee India a spot in Round Two which could take place in October this year.

INDIA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayansamy, Shreya Hooda and Elangbam Panthoi
Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu, Michel Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna and Juli Kishan
Midfielders: Shilky Devi Hemam, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore and Karthika Angamuthu
Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan and Apurna Narzary

