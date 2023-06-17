Magazine

AFC U-17 Asian Cup: Thokchom helps India hold Vietnam to 1-1 draw

Vietnam had taken a lead towards the end of the first half, courtesy a strike from Long Vu but India left-back Thokchom helped his side restore parity in the 69th minute and earn a point in the competition.

Published : Jun 17, 2023 21:50 IST , Pathum Thani, Thailand - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Indian players celebrate after scoring the equaliser against Vietnam in the Group D opener of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Pathum Thani, Thailand on Saturday.
Indian players celebrate after scoring the equaliser against Vietnam in the Group D opener of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Pathum Thani, Thailand on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AIFF
Indian players celebrate after scoring the equaliser against Vietnam in the Group D opener of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Pathum Thani, Thailand on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Malemngamba Thokchom netted a timely equaliser for India in its 1-1 draw against Vietnam in the opening Group D match of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Football Championship on Saturday.

Vietnam had taken a lead towards the end of the first half, courtesy a strike from Long Vu but India left-back Thokchom helped his side restore parity in the 69th minute and earn a point in the competition.

India will play Uzbekistan and Japan in its next two group league games. Uzbeks held the Japanese to a 1-1 draw in the other group league encounter.

Love, care, support: Coach explains how team India is helping Manipur players before U-17 AFC Asian Cup

For the young Indian side, it was a cautious, yet controlled start as it enjoyed better ball possession for large parts of the play and was raiding the Vietnam half time and again.

Early free-kicks on either flank for India meant that Vanlalpeka Guite and Lalpekhlua Ralte could put in dangerous balls into the Vietnam box, but the chances were headed away.

Akash Tirkey had a great chance when he dribbled past two defenders and but his shot went a foot wide.

Vietnam took the lead against the run of play in the dying minutes of the first half, when it cleared a corner by Danny, and Long Vu darted off past the half-line to initiate a counter-attack. He swiftly ran into the Indian box and slotted it into the net.

Long Vu could have doubled the lead, but his header in added time of the first half crashed against the upright before it was cleared.

India head coach Bibiano Fernandes decided to throw Thanglalsoun Gangte in place of midfielder Tirkey.

The Blue Colts began to find their rhythm as the first 10 minutes of the second half came to an end. Danny tried his luck with a back volley, but it was straight at the keeper.

The left-back Thokchom drew India level with 21 minutes left on the clock, when his left-footed effort from long range nestled into the top corner in a spectacular fashion, giving Ngoc no chance.

India had a great opportunity to take the lead deep into added time, when a cross by captain Korou Singh was attacked by Gangte, but the shot was saved. Substitute Omang Dodum got on the rebound, but volleyed it wide.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
