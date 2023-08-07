MagazineBuy Print

i.jpg

Durand Cup 2023: Mumbai City looks to continue winning momentum against Jamshedpur FC

With Jamshedpur FC insights for its second game, Des Buckingham is expecting another tough test en route to his side’s quest to qualify for the knockout stages in the Durand Cup.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 21:39 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai City FC players during practice ahead of its Durand Cup match against Jamshedpur FC.
Mumbai City FC players during practice ahead of its Durand Cup match against Jamshedpur FC. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Mumbai City FC players during practice ahead of its Durand Cup match against Jamshedpur FC. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mumbai City will look to consolidate the top spot in Group B as it takes on Jamshedpur FC in the second game of the 2023 Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Tuesday.

After finishing last year’s edition as runners-up, Mumbai City began its hunt for the Durand Cup in style. First-half goals from Rostyn Griffiths, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, and Lallianzuala Chhangte gave the Islanders an unassailable lead in just 35 minutes before David Lalhlansanga scored a consolation for the hosts as Des Buckingham’s side rolled over the opposition with a 3-1 win.

ALSO READ
Durand Cup 2023: ISL champ Mohun Bagan SG gets the better of I-League winner Punjab FC

“I’m very happy with the first competitive game of our season against a strong Mohammedan team. To get off to the start and play the football we did in the first half was very pleasing to see. Now it’s about making sure that we can put in that performance over a 90-minute period,” Des Buckingham, the Mumbai City FC head coach, said.

The 27-member squad of Jamshedpur FC on the other hand, is here is a plethora of local talent, under Head Coach Steven Dias.

Some of those talents answer to the names of 22-year-old captain Jitendra Singh, former India U-17 FIFA World Cup player and 23-year-old Sk. Sahil, former Mohun Bagan midfielder.

Dias was very clear around his expectations from the tournament, especially for the youngsters.

“It’s going to be a good experience for the young lads. The whole squad is excited to play with the best teams in the country and with every competitive minute they gain, it provides a great opportunity for them to learn and grow. We will give our best to win against all the teams in our group.”

ALSO READ
Durand Cup: Indian Army beats Odisha FC 1-0

With Jamshedpur FC insights for the second game of Group B, Buckingham is expecting another tough test en route to his side’s quest to qualify for the knockout stages.

“We’re looking to get the same preparation and hopefully a better performance. It’s going to be a fine balance of using these games to get minutes into the players whilst giving younger players an opportunity to show what they can do,” he said.

The game will kick off at 4:45 PM IST on the 5th of August 2023 and will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2, Sony LIV, and Jio TV.

