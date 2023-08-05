Indian Super League side Emami East Bengal announced a full-strength squad for Durand Cup 2023, ahead of its opener against the Bangladesh Army Football Team on Sunday.

Carles Cuadrat, who won the Indian Super League with Bengaluru FC, has taken charge of the side ahead of the 2023-24 season. Under him, the club will hope to turn its fortunes, with it finishing third from bottom in the previous ISL season.

Cleiton Silva, who won the Footballer of the Year at the club for his 14 goals and four assists in all competitions last season, is expected to continue his brilliant form while the squad included all foreign signings done by the club in this window.

“It has been great (at) training (sessions), I’m really happy with the boys who have been working really hard. Sometimes we have to stop them because of the intensity of the training but it’s a good sign,” Cuadrat told the club website.

“Really happy for the season to start, just waiting for the rest of the players to come. We are going to do a good job.”

RELATED DURAND CUP INFO:

East Bengal is drawn in Group A of the Durand Cup with arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Bangladesh Army FT and Punjab FC, which got promoted to the upcoming ISL season, having won the I-League.