East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch; Preview

East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Here is the preview and live streaming info for the EBFC vs SDFC Super Cup game in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 07:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: East Bengal FC’s Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 football match between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC
FILE PHOTO: East Bengal FC’s Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 football match between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: East Bengal FC’s Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 football match between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC | Photo Credit: PTI

East Bengal Football Club (EBFC) will look to make it two wins from two in the Kalinga Super Cup when it takes on Sreenidi Deccan FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday.

A brace from captain Cleiton Silva helped EBFC beat Hyderabad FC in the opening match of the 2024 Super Cup on January 9.

Saul Crespo scored a late header following a Borja Herrera corner to seal the points after goals from Ramhlunchhunga and Nim Dorjee Tamang brought Hyderabad level.

ALSO READ | Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Full schedule, groups, teams, venue

Sreenidi Deccan on the other hand gave Mohun Bagan Super Giant a tough fight before falling to a 2-1 loss despite the Mariners playing with 10 men at the death.

A penalty from William Oliveira gave the I-League team the lead, but Jason Cummings equalised 11 minutes later. Armando Sadiku then sealed the result with a 71st-minute strike before Abhishek Suryavanshi was sent off in the 86th minute for a second yellow.

Sreenidi Deccan will hope to bring out a similar performance against the Red and Gold Brigade and hope for a favourable result this time out.

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the match kicking-off? 
The East Bengal FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will kick-off at 19:30 PM IST, Sunday, January 14 at the Kalinga Stadium (Main Pitch) in Bhubaneswar.
How can you watch the East Bengal FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match in India?
The East Bengal FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will be telecast live on the Sports18 Channel (TV).
The game will also be livestreamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Related Topics

Kalinga Super Cup /

East Bengal /

Sreenidi Deccan FC /

Cleiton Silva

