I-League 2021-22: Real Kashmir surprises RoundGlass Punjab

Real Kashmir FC struck once on either side of the two halves to surprise RoundGlass Punjab FC 2-0 and regained winning form, in a seventh round match of the I-League at Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

Mason Robertson nodded home the lead in the eighth minute before substitute Surchandra Singh produced the insurance goal five minutes after the break to ensure the full quota of points for Real Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan United FC earned its fifth straight clean sheet by playing out a goalless draw against Kenkre FC at Naihati Stadium.