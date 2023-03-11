India

I-League: Gokulam Kerala to go all out for a win against Sreenidi Deccan FC

If Gokulam Kerala wins on Sunday, it will finish third behind RoundGlass Punjab FC – which won the I-League title a few days ago – and runner-up Sreenidi.

Team Sportstar
KOZHIKODE 11 March, 2023 20:10 IST
File Photo: Gokulam Kerala will start with the happy feeling that it had won its previous game, against Sudeva Delhi, by a handsome 4-1 margin.

When Gokulam Kerala FC takes on Sreenidi Deccan FC in its last game of the I-League at the EMS Corporation Stadium here on Sunday, the home team will be keen to know what would happen at Panchkula where RoundGlass Punjab FC takes on TRAU in the league’s last match later that day.

But a defeat or a draw could mean a couple of anxious hours for many in Kozhikode. For, breathing down Gokulam’s neck is TRAU (35 points) which is just a point behind the Kerala team (36).

Gokulam will start with the happy feeling that it had won its previous game (against Sudeva Delhi FC) by a handsome 4-1 margin while Sreenidi failed to win its last three matches.

Gokulam head coach Francesc Bonet made it clear that his team will go all out for a win.

“We want to win. It’s our last game and we want better seedings for the Super Cup. Also, we want to end the league with a happy feeling. We are expecting a good match,” said Bonet.

Meanwhile, Sreenidi head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto felt the match would be a nice opportunity ahead of next month’s Super Cup.

“We don’t have anything to achieve on the table, but still, we will fight for the three points. We have to prepare for the Super Cup, and this match will be a good opportunity,” he said.

