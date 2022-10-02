India women’s U-17 team thrashes WSS Barcelona 17-1

India

Team Sportstar
02 October, 2022 22:32 IST
The victorious India U-17 women’s football team poses for a photograph at the Soccerland stadium in Spain on October 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The India U-17 women’s national team thrashed WSS Barcelona Club 17-1 in its last exposure tour game on Sunday at the Soccerland stadium in Spain.

Dominating the possession from the start of the game, India got off to the mark when Anita found the net as early as the third minute.

By half-time, India raced to a 14-0 lead with goals from Anita (5’, 11’, 12’,16’, 27’), Nitu Linda (7’, 12’, 34’, 38’), Lynda Kom (8’, 15’) and Neha (20’, 22’).

In the second half, WSS Barcelona Club came up with a resilient show to score its first goal in the 54th minute.

But, minutes later, Lavanya scored from a rebound to make it 15-1. A couple of minutes later, Rejiya increased India's lead from Sudha’s cross.

Before the close, Sudha found the net twice to complete the rout of WSS Barcelona.

