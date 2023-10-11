Indian Football: Sunil Chhetri to lead India in Merdeka Cup 2023

India squad for the upcoming Pestabola Merdeka Cup 2023 has been announced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday.

In the tournament, India will be playing against Tajikistan and host Malaysia in a knock-out format after Palestine’s last-minute withdrawal from the competition on Tuesday.

India’s matches in the three-team tournament will be live-streamed on the official AIFF YouTube channel and Eurosport India.