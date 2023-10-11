MagazineBuy Print

Indian Football: Sunil Chhetri to lead India in Merdeka Cup 2023

India squad for the upcoming knock-out tournament in Malaysia has been announced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 11, 2023 17:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo of Sunil Chhetri.
File photo of Sunil Chhetri. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

File photo of Sunil Chhetri. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India squad for the upcoming Pestabola Merdeka Cup 2023 has been announced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday.

In the tournament, India will be playing against Tajikistan and host Malaysia in a knock-out format after Palestine’s last-minute withdrawal from the competition on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Merdeka Cup 2023: Revised Fixtures announced after Palestine withdrawal

India’s matches in the three-team tournament will be live-streamed on the official AIFF YouTube channel and Eurosport India.

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian football /

Merdeka Cup /

Sunil Chhetri

