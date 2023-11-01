Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Kick-off at 8 PM IST; Lineups out; JFC vs MBSG updates; Live streaming info;

PREVIEW

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Wednesday, November 1.

The Mariners beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in their previous ISL fixture on October 7, and they followed it up with a 2-2 draw against Basundhara Kings in the AFC Cup last Tuesday.

Jamshedpur FC lost 2-1 after NorthEast United FC struck twice in the added time of the second half to hand the Red Miners a defeat. They have not scored in their last two meetings with the Mariners in the ISL, with Bengaluru FC (twice) being the only other team it has failed to score against in consecutive games.

Jamshedpur has never gone three games in a row without finding the back of the net against a single opponent in competition history.

When and where is the match kicking-off?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Wednesday, November 1 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

How can you watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match in India?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).

The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).