Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Kick-off at 8 PM IST; Lineups out; JFC vs MBSG updates; Live streaming info;

JFC vs MBSG: Live updates of the Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match from the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

Updated : Nov 01, 2023 19:49 IST

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Sahal Abdul Samad in a training session ahead of the match against Jamshedpur FC.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Sahal Abdul Samad in a training session ahead of the match against Jamshedpur FC. | Photo Credit: Mohun Bagan Super Giant@X
lightbox-info

Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Sahal Abdul Samad in a training session ahead of the match against Jamshedpur FC. | Photo Credit: Mohun Bagan Super Giant@X

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match from the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.This is Aneesh Dey bringing out all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the clash.

  • November 01, 2023 19:33
    Head-to-head record

    Played: 6

    Jamshedpur FC wins: 3

    Draws: 1

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant (previously ATK Mohun Bagan): 2

  • November 01, 2023 19:07
    Jamshedpur FC lineup!
  • November 01, 2023 19:03
    Mohun Bagan Super Giant lineup!
  • November 01, 2023 18:38
    PREVIEW

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Wednesday, November 1.


    The Mariners beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in their previous ISL fixture on October 7, and they followed it up with a 2-2 draw against Basundhara Kings in the AFC Cup last Tuesday.


    Jamshedpur FC lost 2-1 after NorthEast United FC struck twice in the added time of the second half to hand the Red Miners a defeat. They have not scored in their last two meetings with the Mariners in the ISL, with Bengaluru FC (twice) being the only other team it has failed to score against in consecutive games.


    Jamshedpur has never gone three games in a row without finding the back of the net against a single opponent in competition history.


    When and where is the match kicking-off?


    The Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Wednesday, November 1 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.


    How can you watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match in India?


    The Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).


    The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).


    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

