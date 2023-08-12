MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Kolkata derby in Durand Cup?

Mohun Bagan is currently leading the group-A standings having convincingly beaten Bangladesh Army and the I-League champion Roundglass Punjab FC in its previous two outings.

Published : Aug 12, 2023 08:18 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
For East Bengal’s new coach, Carles Cuadrat, this will be the occasion to seek redemption by ending the procession of losses.
For East Bengal's new coach, Carles Cuadrat, this will be the occasion to seek redemption by ending the procession of losses.
infoIcon

For East Bengal's new coach, Carles Cuadrat, this will be the occasion to seek redemption by ending the procession of losses.

The stage is set for the most intensely rivalled fixture of Indian football as Mohun Bagan Super Giant takes on Emami East Bengal in the first meeting of the new season, which will happen in the Durand Cup group-A league at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

FOLLOW THE KOLKATA DERBY HERE: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal LIVE UPDATES, SCORE

The more than a century-old rivalry will have Mohun Bagan as the favourite. The current Indian Super League champion has turned out the winner in the last eight derby meetings (since January 2020) across tournaments.

With the demand for the tickets indicating another packed turnout at the giant venue of their fabled contest, Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando will be under pressure to keep the momentum and extend the team’s winning run to a record ninth match.

ALSO READ
India’s Jyoti Chouhan renews contract with WFC Dinamo Zagreb

For East Bengal’s new coach, Carles Cuadrat, this will be the occasion to seek redemption by ending the procession of losses. In the overall head-to-head count East Bengal is slightly ahead having won 132 times against Mohun Bagan’s 127. The remaining 116 meetings ended in a draw.

Mohun Bagan is currently leading the group-A standings having convincingly beaten Bangladesh Army and the I-League champion Roundglass Punjab FC in its previous two outings. It now needs a draw to secure the top spot and move into the quarterfinals.

Kick-off, telecast and live streaming info
When and where is the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2023 match kicking-off?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 4:45 PM on Thursday, August 3 at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Where can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2023 match?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2023 match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.
The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

But this logic would not be applicable in the match against East Bengal as nothing but a win would satisfy its supporters. East Bengal is on one point after playing out a 2-2 draw against Bangladesh Army and needs two subsequent wins to edge past its traditional rival and make it to the top of the group league standings.

Read the full preview here.

