Football India India Odisha FC announces 27-man squad for ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC's squad for the upcoming season includes six foreign players and seven developmental players. PTI Bhubaneswar 03 November, 2021 14:28 IST Odisha FC will play many of its matches at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. - B. Jothi Ramalingam PTI Bhubaneswar 03 November, 2021 14:28 IST Odisha FC on Wednesday announced its squad for the Hero Indian Super League 2021-22.The Bhubaneswar-based team is gearing up for the opening match against Bengaluru FC on November 24 at Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.The Kalinga Warriors had already announced the three captains for the season - Vinit Rai, Victor Mongil, and Hector Rodas - a few days ago. The promotion of three youth team graduates - Deven Sawhney, Akshunna Tyagi, and C. V. L. Remtluanga - to the senior side was also announced last month.ALSO READ - Kerala Blasters gears up for season, announces squad for ISLThe squad includes six foreigners - Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Javi Hernandez, Aridai Cabrera, Liridon Krasniqi (AFC), and Jonathas De Jesus - while seven youngsters - Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Isak Vanlalruatfela, C. V. L. Remtluanga, Akshunna Tyagi and Nikhil Raj - have been classified as developmental players.Speaking about the squad, head coach Kiko Ramirez explained, "We have a good mix of experienced and young players. We are really happy with the team that we are building and pleasantly surprised to see the level of the Indian players. We think that some of them will make an impact this season in the Hero ISL."Also, all the players have a really good attitude to learn and the foreigners will bring their experience about how to play in different situations."ODISHA FC SQUADGoalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi KumarDefenders: Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector RodasMidfielders: Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vinit Rai, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, C. V. L. Remtluanga, Nikhil RajForwards: Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.