Football

Swiss prosecutors drop investigation into FIFA boss Infantino over private jet

The Swiss state shall bear all costs related to the investigation, while the FIFA President has also decided to waive any claim for damages, thus foregoing any potential compensation.

Reuters
09 March, 2023 19:44 IST
09 March, 2023 19:44 IST
FILE PHOTO: FIFA’s ethics committee previously looked into the allegations and cleared Infantino in 2020.

FILE PHOTO: FIFA’s ethics committee previously looked into the allegations and cleared Infantino in 2020. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Swiss state shall bear all costs related to the investigation, while the FIFA President has also decided to waive any claim for damages, thus foregoing any potential compensation.

Swiss federal prosecutors have closed an investigation into FIFA president Gianni Infantino over his use of a private jet in 2017, world football’s governing body said on Thursday.

Also Read
After beating PSG in the Champions League, Bayern switches focus to Bundesliga

In a statement welcoming the decision, FIFA said the investigation “related to a private jet being chartered to fly from Suriname to Switzerland in 2017”.

“It has been confirmed that the travel arrangements... were in line with FIFA’s compliance rules and regulations - a decision that is in line with the ruling of FIFA Ethics Committee in August 2020 on this case,” FIFA added.

“Following the OAG’s judgement, the Swiss state shall bear all costs related to the investigation, while the FIFA President has also decided to waive any claim for damages, thus foregoing any potential compensation.

“The FIFA president has been fully at the disposal of the Swiss authorities and remains hopeful that the judicial system recognises that the current FIFA administration has turned the page on the past and is now established as a credible and respected organisation.”

FIFA’s ethics committee previously looked into the allegations and cleared Infantino in 2020.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us