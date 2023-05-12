International

Renard focusing on team spirit, says France midfielder Majri

Renard was appointed in March to lead France at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after he resigned as head coach of the Saudi Arabia men’s team.

Reuters
France’s head coach Herve Renard gestures during the women’s international friendly football match between France and Canada at the Marie Marvingt Stadium, in Le Mans, northwestern France, on April 11, 2023.

France’s head coach Herve Renard gestures during the women’s international friendly football match between France and Canada at the Marie Marvingt Stadium, in Le Mans, northwestern France, on April 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Herve Renard has emphasised the importance of team spirit since taking over as coach of the French women’s team and the squad will benefit from his drive and determination heading into the World Cup, midfielder Amel Majri said.

Renard, who was at the helm when the Saudis pulled off a shock group-stage win over eventual champion Argentina at the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year, impressed Majri when he was coach of the Morocco men’s team from 2016-19.

“I was thinking, wow, he’s going to be like that with us,” Majri told FIFA+ on Thursday. “I was really looking forward to working with him and seeing what he would bring to the national team.

“As for his approach, I’d say it centres on solidarity above all. He keeps reminding us that regardless of what we do, we won’t succeed without our teammates. Team spirit is his message and creed.”

The French federation hired Renard as a replacement for Corinne Diacre, whose position became untenable after captain Wendie Renard said she would not play at the World Cup if the coach remained in charge.

France, which lost in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Women’s World Cup on home soil, is in Group F at the July 20-August 20 tournament along with Jamaica, Brazil and Panama.

Majri, 30, said there were no easy games at this level.

“Brazil and Jamaica – that sounds like a tough proposition. Panama, I know less about, but it’s not going to be easy,” she added.

“These days, there are no more small teams at this level, everyone will be hungry to achieve something. I can’t wait for it to start.”

