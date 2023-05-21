IPL 2023: Mohun Bagan slams KKR management for denying entry to fans in KKR vs LSG

A number of supporters of Mohun Bagan football club were not allowed to enter the Eden Gardens on Saturday to attend the IPL 2023 encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

It is alleged that fans were denied entries as their t-shirts and jerseys carried the Mohun Bagan logo on them.

Club secretary Debashis Dutta in a statement condemned the developments.

“It was a special match for the supporters of Mohun Bagan because LSG was wearing a new Green and Maroon jersey,” Dutta wrote.

“But the KKR management curtailed the freedom of the Mohun Bagan supporters (who are also fans of KKR and LSG) by not allowing them to enter the stadium as they were wearing the jersey of Mohun Bagan.”

“Since 1990, I have been watching FIFA World Cup matches by travelling to different parts of the world by wearing our National Club i.e, Mohun Bagan’s jersey and I have never been stopped anywhere. It is an individual’s right to support and wear the jersey of the team which he/she loves and supports. No one has the right to interfere in one’s own choice,” Dutta added.

“Mohun Bagan Athletic Club strongly condemns this decision of KKR management for disrespecting the National Club of India and hurting the sentiment of our supporters.,” he said.

LSG beat KKR in what turned out to be a thriller, with the former winning the encounter by a solitary run to qualify for the playoffs.