Football

IPL 2023: Mohun Bagan slams KKR management for denying entry to fans in KKR vs LSG

It is alleged that fans were denied entries as their t-shirts and jerseys carried the Mohun Bagan logo on them.

Team Sportstar
21 May, 2023 19:15 IST
21 May, 2023 19:15 IST
LSG beat KKR in what turned out to be a thriller, with the former winning the encounter by a solitary run to qualify for the playoffs. 

LSG beat KKR in what turned out to be a thriller, with the former winning the encounter by a solitary run to qualify for the playoffs.  | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

It is alleged that fans were denied entries as their t-shirts and jerseys carried the Mohun Bagan logo on them.

A number of supporters of Mohun Bagan football club were not allowed to enter the Eden Gardens on Saturday to attend the IPL 2023 encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

It is alleged that fans were denied entries as their t-shirts and jerseys carried the Mohun Bagan logo on them.

Club secretary Debashis Dutta in a statement condemned the developments.

“It was a special match for the supporters of Mohun Bagan because LSG was wearing a new Green and Maroon jersey,” Dutta wrote.

“But the KKR management curtailed the freedom of the Mohun Bagan supporters (who are also fans of KKR and LSG) by not allowing them to enter the stadium as they were wearing the jersey of Mohun Bagan.”

“Since 1990, I have been watching FIFA World Cup matches by travelling to different parts of the world by wearing our National Club i.e, Mohun Bagan’s jersey and I have never been stopped anywhere. It is an individual’s right to support and wear the jersey of the team which he/she loves and supports. No one has the right to interfere in one’s own choice,” Dutta added.

“Mohun Bagan Athletic Club strongly condemns this decision of KKR management for disrespecting the National Club of India and hurting the sentiment of our supporters.,” he said.

LSG beat KKR in what turned out to be a thriller, with the former winning the encounter by a solitary run to qualify for the playoffs.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Watch: Sam Allardyce speaks after getting appointed as Leeds United interim manager

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us