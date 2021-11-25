Mumbai City FC becomes first Indian club to field an Esports team in FIFA Global Series

Defending ISL Champion Mumbai City FC launched its official Esports team on Thursday in Mumbai. becoming the first Indian football club to field a team in the FIFA Global Series.

The Islanders have signed Saksham ‘Sakky’ Rattan and Siddh ‘Jenasidfc’ Chandarana who will represent Mumbai City in FIFA 22 events nationally and internationally including the FIFA Global Series, in both 1v1 and 2v2 competitions.

“It’s a huge honor for me to be representing the best club in India and I am excited by the huge opportunity that is presented to me," Saksham said.

"Mumbai City have ambitions to be at the very top, and that can be seen through the success the Club has achieved not only on the pitch but also off it in recent times."

Saksham and Siddh, ranked 3 and 5 in India respectively, have participated in and won various tournaments at the international stage while representing the nation, including the FIFA eNations Series and ESL Asia Cup.

Siddh Chandarana, a Mumbai boy himself, expressed his joy on joining the team and said it was impossible for him to turn down the offer.

"I know what it means to be a Mumbaikar, to live and feel that spirit of the city. Naturally, I want to do what I love the most with the team and the city I love the most and I am confident that this is where I am supposed to be," he said.

Kandarp Chandra, the CEO of the Indian Super League side was delighted with the launch and welcomed the two boys to the club.

"Gaming and Esports have brought another dimension to sport and we recognize the potential it has and the impact it can have on the football landscape in India."

"Through the power of Esports, we intend to increase our presence not just in India but globally and harness it to give our fans a holistic experience of supporting their favourite club, both on and off the pitch," he said.

Mumbai City FC started its ISL 2021-22 campaign on a winning note with a 3-0 win over FC Goa and will face Hyderabad FC on November 27 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.