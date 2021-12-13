Goa's Ortiz charged with violent conduct for push on Bengaluru's Suresh

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee has charged FC Goa forward Jorge Ortiz with 'violent conduct' for 'pushing Bengaluru FC's Suresh Wangjum when the ball was not in play' in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash last week.

Ortiz was reported of committing an offence by violating Article 48.1.2 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. The Committee has given time till 15th December to submit a reply.



After being sent off in the aftermath of the incident, the Spaniard will serve an automatic one-match suspension in Goa's next assignment against Hyderabad FC on December 18.



Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan physiotherapist Luis Alfonso Redondo Martinez, who was shown a red card against Chennaiyin FC has also been charged with a similar offence.

The Committee has accused him of 'violent conduct - pushing using excessive force.' The AIFF body has also provided him with a similar deadline to issue a defence in writing for his actions.