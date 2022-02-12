ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Predicted XI

ATK Mohun Bagan will look to go second in the league table when it faces bottom-placed NorthEast United FC at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday.

Juan Ferrando's side has been in tremendous form, beating table topper Hyderabad FC in its last game and holding defending champion Mumbai City FC to a draw in the game before. After Bengaluru FC's loss last night, ATK Mohun Bagan remains the side the side with the longest unbeaten run in the league at the moment with nine games without a loss.

On the other side, NorthEast United has been a sinking ship, losing four of its last five matches and was debilitated further after its midfielder Khassa Camara joined Hyderabad FC as a free agent today.

The only reason for NEUFC to look for a win tonight would be to get its forward Deshorn Brown kicking after injury and getting Marcelinho find its shooting boots.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, David Williams.

NorthEast United FC Predicted XI: Subhasish Roy (C) (GK), Provat Lakra, Mahoor Shereef, Zakaria Diallo, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Imran Khan, Marco Sahanek, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Deshorn Brown and Marcelo Pereira.