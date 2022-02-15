ISL 2021-22: Manvir scores twice as ATK Mohun Bagan beats FC Goa

ATK Mohun Bagan scored twice and missed many more to prevail over FC Goa (2-0) in a second phase match of ISL-8 at Bambolim on Tuesday. Manvir Singh scored both the goals on either side of the two halves to help ATKMB equal leader Hyderabad FC on points (29). The Mariners, who had played a match less, remained in the second spot on goal average.

The ATKMB got the lead early in the third minute when Manvir found the net off a glancing header to guide home a curling corner from Liston Colaco.

The last year’s runner-up quickly retreated to a defensive approach, apparently missing its usual protagonists in the attack like Roy Krishna and Hugo Boumous, who missed the action owing to injury.

A shoddy session of play marked by miss-passes and lack of coordination among the defenders - Pritam Kotal and Sandesh Jhingan - gave Goa the chance to get back into the game. The ATKMB was fortunate not to concede at least a couple of goals as Jorge Ortiz created a couple of good chances in the 16th and 20th minutes.

Goa enjoyed more than 60 percent of ball possession and played in nice fluidic formations but continued to miss a good striker who could convert the opportunities.

Goa came closest to finding the equalizer in the 34th minute when Anwar Ali moved up from defence to fire a pile-driver but ATKMB goalkeeper Amrinder Singh managed to put his fingers in the way to see the ball rebounding off the crosspiece. There was a 10-minute stoppage late in the first half when a section of the floodlights in the stadium went off.

Manvir Singh changed the course of the action immediately after the break (46th minute). Lenny Rodrigues opened the gates for the second goal as he snatched the ball from the Goa midfielder Princeton Rebello and set up Manvir with a piercing through pass.\

The India international got clear of goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh to neatly place the ball home. Manvir had the chance to complete the hat-trick in the 49th minute but Dheeraj denied him with a super save.

The lists of misses started from this point as Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko (53rd minute), Manvir and Colaco (76th) failed to find the net from close.

The ATK MB was also denied a penalty in the 62nd minute when Manvir appeared to have been tripped from behind on the Goa goalmouth by defender Ivan Gonzalez but referee Crystal John seemed to have had other ideas.