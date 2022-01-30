ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru edges 1-0 win against Kerala Blasters; climbs to fourth place

Naorem Roshan’s goal helped Bengaluru FC (BFC) Kerala Blasters (KBFC) 1-0 in the Indian Super League at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Sunday.

In the 56th minute, Kerala's Lalthathanga Khawlhring committed a foul outside the box. Roshan stepped up to take the free-kick and belted a left-footed shot past the wall and into the net.

The win brought Bengaluru level on points with third-placed Kerala Blasters, though the third-placed Blasters have played two fewer matches.

Ivan Vukomanovic's men had a chance to level the score late in the game when Jorge Diaz threaded a fine pass to Adrian Luna. BFC goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu, back in the starting eleven after missing the previous fixture, made a great save to thwart the effort.

Udanta Singh, who scored a brace in the last outing, made incisive runs. His link play with Sunil Chhetri kept the KBFC defence on its toes, even if the duo could not find the goal.

BFC’s tall forward Prince Ibara was a threat in the air, using headers to create chances.

