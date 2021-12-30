ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Predicted XI

Chennaiyin FC will look to return to winning ways after its recent loss to Kerala Blasters as it gears up to face Bengaluru FC in Match 45 of the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

Bozidar Bandovic’s side will have a chance to move into top four with a win here and will look to capitalise on its strength, with Mirlan Murzaev and Llianzuala Chhangte in great form this season.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, has had a horrendous season so far, with no wins since its first game and sits second from bottom in the league table. With Sunil Chhetri out of form, Marco Pezzaiuoli’s boys will have to buckle up to keep its hopes of a top half finish.

A win for the Blues here will take them over FC Goa to eighth on the table and that might be some relief for the club as well as the head coach.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Ariel Borysiuk, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Vladimir Koman, Reagan Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vaspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mirlan Murzaev, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Ajith Kumar, Alan Costa, Parag Shrivas, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bruno Edgar, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq Bhat, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan