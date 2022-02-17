ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Predicted XI

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will play Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in match 94 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Both teams are level on 25 points each, but JFC is in fourth, a rung above Mumbai, having played a match extra.

A win for either side will ensure third place momentarily in the league, and both sides, having won their last match, will come into this game confidently.

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: When and where to watch; match updates

Jamshedpur will miss the services of Farukh Chowdhury and Komal Thatal for the rest of the season. Jordan Murray, who has returned to training, might get some minutes on the pitch.

Mumbai's Diego Mauricio is match fit after pulling up in a training session a day before their previous match.

Des Buckingham's Mumbai defeated Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur 4-2 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hartley (C), Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Jitendra Singh, Ritwik Das, Boris Singh, Pronay Halder, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chukwu.

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohamad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall (C), Mehtab Singh, Mandar Dessai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.