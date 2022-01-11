ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Predicted XI

Jamshedpur FC will try to continue its winning ways as it faces bottom-placed SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Tuesday.

The Men of Steel sits one point below table topper Kerala Blasters and will try to secure its second win in a row after a well-fought 3-2 win against NorthEast United FC.

SC East Bengal is the only side without a single win in the league so far and fits the sobriquet “minnows” against fourth placed Jamshedpur, something it will strive to remove that in this fixture.

The Red-and-Gold brigade also got something to cheer for as it signed Brazilian youngster Marcelo Riberio to improve its attacking prowess.

A win here will not just help it to register its first win, but will remove it from the bottom of the table, which has been its ‘fortress’ since the season began.

Jamshedpur FC Starting XI: Pawan Kumar, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawnmawma, Seimenlen Doungel, Jitendra Singh, Monashir Rahman, Koman Thatal, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray

SC East Bengal Starting XI: Arindam Bhattacharya, Amarjit Singh, Joyner Laurenco, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Sourav Das, Larinliana Hnamte, Amir Dervisevic, Thongkhoseim Haokip, Bikash Jairu, Daniel Chima Chukwu