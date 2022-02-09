ISL 2021-22: Ortiz on song as FC Goa wins 5-0 against Chennaiyin FC

Jorge Ortiz was on song scoring a brilliant hat-trick to power FC Goa to its most clinical performance of the Indian Super League with a 5-0 thrashing of Chennaiyin FC at Tilak Maidan on Wednesday.

The Gaurs made the two-time champions look like an amateur side and had the match sealed within the first half taking a 4-0 lead with Ortiz scoring twice.

It looked like a training session for Goa as they passed the ball around without trouble and found spaces easily.

Goa took an early lead in the sixth minute when Aiban Dohling produced a good run on the left flank and sent in a perfect cross to Makan Chothe who powered it into the goal on a volley to open the account.

Dohling was very impressive on the left side of the pitch as he was allowed huge spaces by Chennaiyin defence and he made full use of it.

In the 20th minute, Dohling was once again in action as he sent in another brilliant pass from the byline to Chothe whose shot was defended but Ortiz was wise to the occasion to catch the rebound and put it into the net.

Twenty minutes later Ortiz then got his second goal of the evening when Anirudh Thappa tried to block a pass from Alberto Noguera only for the ball to loop up and fall in front of Ortiz near the goal who controlled it beautifully and shot it past the keeper.

To add insult to injury, just before half-time, Narayan Das tried to head away a dangerous ball from Noguera into the box only to put it into his own goal.

The break did not bring any change of fortunes for Chennaiyin as Dohling once again was in action setting up a pass for Ortiz who did the rest to score his hat-trick and complete a personal milestone on a great day for his side.