ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI

Kerala Blaster and Jamshedpur FC will look to climb the table further, with both in the top four when the sides meet at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Boxing Day in the Indian Super League.

Kerala Blasters has not lost a match since its 4-2 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan in the first match of the league this season and will look to continue its invincible form.

FOLLOW LIVE: ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score

For the first time in its ISL history, the club has scored more than 10 goals after seven opening league games and that is a testament to its teamwork.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, has lost once in its last five matches and will look to return to winning ways after a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC in its last fixture. A win will take either team level on points with leader Mumbai City FC which has a game in hand.

RELATED | ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters faces stern test against Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley (C), Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, Boris Singh, Greg Stewart, Ishan Pandita.

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Ruivah Hormipam, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Jessel Carneiro (C), Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Marko Leskovic and Alvaro Vazquez.