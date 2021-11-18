ISL 2021-22: Top-five goals of last season

From Bright Enobakhare's solo effort against FC Goa to Gary Hooper's stunner against ATK Mohun Bagan, the last edition of the Indian Super League saw some memorable goals.

As the country gears up for another action-packed edition of the ISL from November 19, here is a recap of Sportstar's top five goals of the 2020-21 season.

1) BRIGHT ENOBAKHARE (SC EAST BENGAL VS FC GOA)

Bright Enobakhare's solo effort against FC Goa was undoubtedly the goal of the 2020-21 season, if not the best in Indian Super League (ISL) history.

Receiving the ball from Jacques Maghoma in midfield, he dribbled past Princeton Rebello, dodged an Aiban Dohling tackle and penetrated Goa's penalty area. He dribbled past Ivan Gonzalez and Saviour Gama close to goal and slotted the ball home to give SCEB the lead in the 80th minute.

It was a shame that the goal could not come in a winning cause as Goa equalised shortly after that and the match finished 1-1.

2) GARY HOOPER (KERALA BLASTERS FC VS ATK MOHUN BAGAN)

Gary Hooper's wonder-strike against ATK Mohun Bagan did not prove enough for a Tuskers. But it would probably not be an exaggeration to say that the goal stole the headlines rather than ATKMB's win. In the 14th minute, Sandeep Singh delivered the ball across to the left wing. Hooper chested it down and smashed it past ATKMB goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya, who dived to his left to stop the shot but stood no chance. The Mariners eventually came back from two goals down to seal a 3-2 win.

3) RAFAEL CRIVELLARO (CHENNAIYIN FC VS FC GOA)

Chennaiyin FC’s 2020-21 campaign suffered a setback after its skipper Rafael Crivellaro suffered a ligament injury on his left ankle, which ruled him out of the tournament. However, he made his mark before his departure by scoring a scintillating Olympic goal during his side’s 2-1 victory over FC Goa. The CFC attacking midfielder, from a corner, curled the ball over a cluster of players in the middle to directly find the back of the net at the far post in the fifth minute. Goa goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz was a mere spectator as the ball flew into the back of the net. Despite Jorge Ortiz equalising for the Gaurs, a Rahim Ali goal in the second half got Chennai the win.

4) LALENGMAWIA (NORTHEAST UNITED FC VS KERALA BLASTERS FC)

NorthEast United FC defeated Kerala Blasters FC 2-0 in its final league game at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama and Lalengmawia's stunner was the icing on the cake.

Suhair V. P. had given the Highlanders the lead during the first half. In the 45th minute, Luis Machado supplied a cross from the right, but it was too heavy. However, Dylan Fox kept it alive and played the ball to 'Emerging Player of the Year' award winner Lalengmawia in midfield, who got the better of his marker and unleashed a rocket that sneaked past the right hand of Albino Gomes at the near post. The ball rippled the net after hitting the underside of the crossbar to double NEUFC’s advantage.

5) ANIRUDH THAPA (CHENNAIYIN FC VS JAMSHEDPUR FC)

Recently-appointed Chennaiyin FC skipper Anirudh Thapa's strike against Jamshedpur was one for the record books as it was the fourth-fastest goal in the ISL’s seven-year history, at just 52 seconds, during its opening match of the season.

The Marina Machans beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 back then, and the Indian midfielder had opened the scoring. Rafael Crivellaro, who was the skipper back then, got the ball and slipped a pass to the right flank where Esmael Goncalves was making a brilliant run forward. Esmael, who scored the other CFC goal on the night, received the ball and drilled a low cross towards the middle, where Anirudh Thapa made a bursting run and hammered the ball into the goal.