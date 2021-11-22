ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Predicted XI

Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champion, Mumbai City FC kicks off its ISL 2021-22 campaign against FC Goa on November 22 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Mumbai City, which won the league shied and the ISL title last season, retained the core of its foreigners, keeping players like skipper Mourtada Fall, Bradden Inman and Ahmed Jahouh.

However, it lost some crucial players like Hugo Boumous, who moved to the last-season runner up, ATK Mohun Bagan and Adam Le Fondre. To replace them, the Islanders signed last season's Golden-Boot winner, Igor Angulo, from FC Goa and Cassio Gabriel on loan from Serie B club Vila Nova in Brazil. It also signed forward Ygor Catatau on a season-long loan from Brazilian side Madureira Esporte Clube.

The team also has a talented Indian contingent in its arsenal with the likes of Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Bipin Singh and Vikram Partap Singh. The Islanders also strengthened their Indian contingent by signing last season's 'Emerging Player of the Year' award winner Lalengmawia 'Apuia' Ralte from NorthEast United FC.

FC Goa, high on morale after winning the Durand Cup, will look to challenge for this season. Like Mumbai, it too has retained its crucial foreign players like skipper Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz, Alberto Noguera and Ivan Gonzalez. Among fresh arrivals are forward Airam Cabrera and centre-back Dylan Fox from NorthEast United FC.

Among Indians, the club boasts of talented players Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Romario Jesuraj and Devendra Murgaonkar, who finished joint-top scorer in the Durand Cup alongside Mohammedan SC’s Marcus Joseph with five goals.

Mumbai City Predicted XI: Mohamed Nawaz (GK), Amey Ranwade, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall (C), Mandar Rao Dessai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia Apuia, Raynier Fernandes, Cassinho, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo

FC Goa Predicted XI: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Sanson Pereira, Edu Bedia (C), Glan Martins, Romario Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Airam Cabrera