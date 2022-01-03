ISL 2021-22: Odisha rides on Jerry brace to win 4-2 against Mumbai City FC

The ISL produced yet another high-scoring thriller as Odisha FC made a brilliant comeback and stunned defending champion Mumbai City FC by beating it 4-2 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

Goals from Ahmed Jahouh and Igor Angulo had put Mumbai ahead after Aridai Cabrera had given Odisha the lead in just the fourth minute.

Odisha was 1-2 down with just 20 minutes remaining, but Jerry Mawihmingthanga produced two superb goals within a space of seven minutes to lead his side to what has been one of the major upsets of the season.

The win was sealed by Jonathas de Jesus in the dying minutes.

Mumbai is still leading the table despite the loss with 16 points from nine games, one more than the second-placed Hyderabad FC.

Odisha remains seventh, but it has taken its tally to 13 points, from nine matches, not to mention the improvement it has made in its goal difference.

Odisha may have kept its reputation of leaking goals, but on this night it was able to score more than it conceded.

He scored his first with a superb header, from close in, off a fine cross from Nandakumar Sekar. The second came off a pass inside the box from Jonathas.

Twelve minutes later, he returned the favour, as the Brazilian ensured there hardly was time for Mumbai to come back.