ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC Predicted XI

SC East Bengal (SCEB) will play the Kerala Blasters (KBFC) in Match 27 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco Da Gama, Goa on December 12.

Manolo Diaz’s SCEB, which is 11th on the table, is still searching for its first win of the season having played five matches in the season. It has just two points from five matches.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s Kerala Blasters is eighth on the table and has just won one match in the four it has played. It has racked up five points from four matches.

KBFC goalkeeper Albino Gomes has been ruled out of action for an indefinite period after sustaining an injury during the last home match against Odisha FC

SC East Bengal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Suvam Sen (GK), Franjo Prce, Tomislav Mrcela (C), Raju Gaikwad, Hira Mondal, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Amarjit Kiyam, Sourav Das, Naorem Singh, Antonio Perosevic.

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI (4-4-2): Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro (C), Marko Leskovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Vincy Barretto and Alvaro Vazquez.