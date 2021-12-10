ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin braces for ATK Mohun Bagan challenge

Chennaiyin FC will hope to continue its unbeaten run in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) when it takes on ATK Mohun Bagan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday.

The former champion has won two games so far and played a goalless draw in its last game against SC East Bengal.

Even though CFC struggled to find the back of the net in its last game despite creating several chances, the team has been solid in defence, having conceded just one goal from three matches.

It is a strategy that the team will likely employ on Saturday as well and coach Bozidar Bandovic highlighted it as one of the positives to come out of the last game.

“I was happy defensively, in attack and even in set pieces, we were dangerous. But we need to improve in scoring the goal. The last pass, the last decision, we need to put the ball in the net,” said Bandovic on the team’s learnings from the last game.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, comes into the game after two defeats and will need to find the winning form it showed in the opening two fixtures. The team will quickly need to shore up its defence as it has been leaking goals in its last two matches, something both Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC exploited well to post convincing wins.

After the twin defeats, coach Antonio Lopez Habas said, “It is about bringing back the confidence of our side. I consider my players the best in the world. We have to continue with the same energy and demonstrate that we are the best."