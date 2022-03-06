ISL 2021-22 LIVE, FCG vs KBFC: Starting Line-ups, streaming info, Ortiz missing from Goa squad

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

6:50 pm: The last time the two sides met, the match ended as an entertaining 2-2 draw. In case you missed it, we've got you cevered with the highlighst.

6:35 pm: Starting Lineups are out!

Kerala Blasters Starting XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Marko Leskovic, Sandeep Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Enes Sipovic, Ayush Adhikari, Givson, Sahal Samad, Rahul KP, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

FC Goa Starting XI: Hrithik Tiwari (GK), Leander D'Cunha, Ivan Gonzalez, Anwar Ali, Sanson Pereira, Makan Chothe, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Muhammed Nemil, Devendra Murgaonkar.

6:15 pm: Here is how we think the two sides will line up tonight!

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Karanjit Singh (GK), Ruivah Hormipam, Sandeep Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Enes Sipovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Sahal Samad, Vincy Barretto, Rahul KP, Chencho Gyeltshen.

FC Goa Predicted XI: Naveen Kumar (GK), Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez (C), Seriton Fernandes, Dylan Fox, Alberto Noguera, Airam Cabrera, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Devendra Murgaonkar.

MATCH PREVIEW

FC Goa (FCG) will play Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in match 109 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.

Ivan Vukomanovic's Kerala Blasters has already qualified for the semis after Mumbai City FC succumbed to a 2-1 loss against Hyderabad FC on Saturday.

If Mumbai had managed to win, then a win against Goa would have been imperative for the Blasters, but having already qualified now, the outcome of this match will have no effect in the top four of the league standings.

The update from the Kerala Blasters FC camp is that Nishu Kumar will start training with the squad, and Jeakson Singh has been ruled out.

Derrick Pereira's FC Goa, which is ninth with 18 points from 19 matches, will be eager to finish its season on a high. If the Gaurs win, they can jump a place higher and topple Chennaiyin FC for the eighth position.

