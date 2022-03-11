ISL 2021-22 semifinal live, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Vazquez and Diaz lead KBFC attack

Welcome to Sportstar's live of this evening's semifinal clash between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the pre-match buildup minute-by-minute updates of this high-voltage clash.

12' Stewart's corner kick after a clearance gets back to the Scottish forward, who shifts on his right and left and then his cross is cleared by Leskovic for another corner.

This one, unlike the previous one, has Gill having the ball in his gloves

11' Greg Stewart pairs up wth Ritwik and the latter floats in a cross from the left this time, but Leskovic clears the ball for a corner kick

10' Chance! Chukwu gets the ball in the penalty box after Doungel heads the ball towards him from the right, but the Nigerian fails to keep the shot on target

8' The match that has begun as a high-press contest, is eventually back to building from the back with Gill getting the ball back, passing it to Leskovic. Doungel steals the ball, manages to stay on his feet to cross the ball into the box, which is cleared by Hormipam

5' Doungel gets the hball back into the KBFC final third and gets a corner kick. Greg takes the kick, which was meyt by Hartley, but the referee gives a free kick in favour of Kerala

The appeals for a handball are not acknowledged by the referee

4' Chima makes a run along the right flank, but Leskovic marks him well to give JFC a throw-in opportunity. The throw is eventually cleared by the yellow shirts

3' Ritwik Ddas dribbles, beats two KBFC players in his own half nad the ball goes out for a throw in. The throw taken by Khabra, eventually goes out of play after a touch by Sahal

1' Two fouls within the first half as JFC closely mark KBFC and Diaz is locked in the JFC box as Khabra's cross goes out for a goal kick

7:30 pm: Kick Off!

7:25 pm: The players are out on the ground and have lined up for the National Anthem of India, after which they wil take their positions on the field.

JFC starts in its home kit of red-and-blue, while KBFC also starts in its recognisable yellow-and-blue.

7:15 pm: Here is the key player from each team:

Greg Stewart, Jamshedpur FC: The Scottish forward has had an immense impact on Owen Coyle's side and has 10 goals and as many assists in 19 matches.

Adrian Luna, Kerala Blasters FC: Luna has been the lynchpin of Kerala's attack rising from the midifield and has left viewers in awe with his ling-ranger goal as well. The Uruguayan has five goals and seven assists in 20 matches.

7:00 pm: What are the coaches saying?

Jamshedpur FC Head Coach, Owen Coyle: "Kerala Blasters FC is a huge challenge. I think that the quality of the teams in the league is there for everyone to see, and the top four teams have finished at the place as it should, we've been the best team in the country all year." "It was determined with the points we have, by the run we have been on. But when you come into a cup competition, anything can happen on any given day. So we're very wary of the quality of the opponents and Kerala Blasters FC are a fantastic team." Kerala Blasters FC Head Coach, Ivan Vukomanovic: "They (Jamshedpur FC) are a physically tough team. It would be an open fight. The 20 games are past now, this is a new chapter. So. it will be different." "I have been here for the past three years, now we are finally in the playoffs. We are here because of everyone's hard work. And now we are looking forward to beating JFC and going through to the finals."

6:45 pm: TEAM FORM - Jamshedpur FC is on a seven-match winning run and has scored atleast three goals in its last six of the seven fixtures.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, has earned eight points from a possible 15 and will try to get back to winning ways to reduce its burden in the second leg.

6:32 pm: Starting Lineups are out!

Jamshedpur FC Starting XI: TP Rehenesh (GK) -- Ricky Lallawmawma, PC Laldinpuia, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley -- Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder -- Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Seimenlein Doungel -- Daniel Chukwu.

Kerala Blasters Starting XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK) -- Sanjeev Stalin, Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra -- Ayush Adhikari, Lalthathanga Khawlhring; Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna (C) -- Jose Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

Team news is in



Who will come out on top in tonight’s crucial fixture? #JFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/iARKKtxOjg — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 11, 2022

6:15 pm: Chance to break the duck for Kerala!

Kerala Blasters has not beat Jamshedpur FC this season, with the two clashes ending as a win for JFC and a 1-1 draw. In case you missed the highlights, we've got you covered.

ISL 2021-22 Season Clashes:

6:00 pm: Here is how we think the two sides would lineup tonight.

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: (4-2-3-1 Probable) TP Rehenesh (GK) -- Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei -- Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder -- Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Seimenlen Doungel -- Daniel Chukwu.

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: (4-4-2 Probable) Prabhsukhan Gill (GK) -- Sanjeev Stalin, Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra -- Ayush Adhikari, Lalthathanga Khawlhring; Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna (C) -- Jose Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

5:45 pm: HEAD-TO-HEAD: Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters have met 10 times in the past and Jamshedpur has come out victorious six times. Kerala has beat Jamshedpur only once, which had come lst season on January 10, 2021.

This season, their meetings have seen one draw and a win for the Men of Steel.

MATCH PREVIEW

Jamshedpur FC has been very much the team to beat this season. If there is one team that has the resources to stop it, it is Kerala Blasters.

These two exciting sides, both boasting some of the finest attacking talents in the Indian Super League (ISL), come face-to-face at Fatorda’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday. There is plenty to look forward to in the first leg of the first semifinal in India’s top football league.

READ | ISL 2022: Jamshedpur FC beats ATK Mohun Bagan to win League Winners Shield

Jameshedpur, playing its first-ever semifinal, will start the favourite, having finished on top of the league table with 43 points and 13 wins. The points it scored is an ISL record; it is the highest by a team for a season.

Owen Coyle’s boys will be hoping to continue with their great run.

In Greg Stewart, one of the best players in the ISL this season with 10 goals and as many assists from 19 games, and Daniel Chima Chukwu, who has been sensational having scored seven goals from nine games after getting transferred from SC East Bengal, they have two men at the top of their game.

They certainly pose serious threats to any defence. But, then, so could the formidable foursome of Blasters, in the form of the gifted Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Sahal Abdul Samad.

RELATED | ISL 2022: Kerala Blasters, blasting its way back into playoffs

Jamshedpur will be particularly wary of Luna. The Uruguayan midfielder has been a delight to watch, be it in set pieces or the way he plots his team’s attack.

After the first leg, the teams will return for the second on March 15.

Where can you watch the match?