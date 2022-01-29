Kolkata Derby: Kiyan Nassiri, son of East Bengal legend Jamshid, scores for ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan's Kiyan Nassiri, son of former East Bengal legend Jamshid, scored against SC East Bengal in the Kolkata Derby in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday.

Coming on as a subsititute, Kiyan struck the goal with his first touch of the game to equalise for the Mariners.

LIVE BLOG: ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Kolkata Derby LIVE score

This was the 21-year-old forward's second ISL appearance of his career after he made his debut in the opening match of the season against Kerala Blasters.

Iran national Jamshid is a fan-favourite in the Red and Gold side of Kolkata during his spell in the 80s.

“I have heard about it. I have been told how intense and how exciting it was to play in the derby and my father always looked forward to these matches,” Kiyan said in an interview with indiansuperleague.com.