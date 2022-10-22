Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: CFC manager Brdaric says lack of concentration cost his team

Chennaiyin FC manager Thomas Brdaric rued his players' lack of concentration after his side’s 2-0 defeat, a first of the season, against FC Goa on Friday.

“It is normal to lose. But the way we gave up is not acceptable. Lack of concentration cost us, especially in the beginning. We did bounce back but didn’t have the luck needed to score,” said Brdaric at the post-match press conference.

“A football game is decided in the [penalty] box. We were not able to score in their box and gave away two in ours. Our finishing had been good. But I don't know what happened today [Friday]. We will have to analyse the game again for an answer,” he added.

More control

Carlos Pena, manager of FC Goa, tried to look beyond the win and spoke about where his side could have been better.

“Very happy with the win. We played good football. But we could have controlled the game more and kept the ball better. We were suffering a bit in defence, as I believe the best way to defend is to have the ball. We created chances in a different way. But it is okay as it is an important win.”

A key element in Goa's win was Dheeraj Singh, who was solid in the goal for the Gaurs in the first half, with some timely saves, particularly against Chennaiyin forward Petar Sliskovic.

The 22-year-old keeper, unfortunately, had to be taken off early in the second half after what seemed like a head injury following a collision with teammate Iker Guarrotxena while attempting to catch a high ball.

“I think Dheeraj is going to the hospital now. It seems like it is not that serious. They are going to do some tests, but I hope it is nothing much,” said Pena.

Great performance

Noah Sadoui, the Hero of the Match for his goal and assist, expressed his joy following his first start for Goa.

“It was a great performance by everyone. We fought until the very end of the match. It wasn’t an easy game. Really happy that I could help my side to this win.”

“We had a lot of chances. Every time I moved into space, my teammates were able to find me, and there was a good connection between everyone," he added.