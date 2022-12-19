Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE score, ISL 2022-23: Playing XI; Live streaming info; CFC vs KBFC updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match from the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Playing XI Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Fallou Diagne (C), Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Ajith Kumar, Aakash Sangwan, Vincy Barretto, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Julius Duker, Sourav Das, Edwin Vanspaul, Petar Sliskovic. Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Soraisham Sandeep Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Adrian Luna (C), Sahal Samad, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) is set to face Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

The Marina Machans are just below the final playoff spot, while their next opponents are a win away from launching themselves into third place. This game will also be a reunion of sorts for head coaches Thomas Brdaric and Ivan Vukomanovic, who have previously faced each other as players in the Rhine Derby in Germany.

Last week, a rampant CFC scored seven goals against NorthEast United FC in Guwahati. Nasser El Khayati, who is the league’s leading goalscorer this season, bagged a hat-trick and went on to secure two assists as well. He now boasts a stellar record of eleven goal contributions in just six games.

Chennaiyin is expected to carry the same form into this game. Brdaric’s only concern will be Chennaiyin’s home form - it has played five games at the Marina Arena so far but has only managed one win.

“We respect their results and have to be on guard, keep our pressing tight and not allow them spaces. Our aim is to exploit the mistakes they make. Otherwise, our preparation this week has been done keeping them in mind, and we have our strengths,” said Brdaric.

“The team is in good shape and surrounded by a very good atmosphere. We have to replicate our preparation performance in the derby. I can’t wait to play tomorrow,” he added.

Kerala Blasters is on its best-ever run in the Hero ISL. It has won its last five matches and kept three clean sheets in the process. Last week, the Blasters edged past Bengaluru FC in a five-goal thriller. Dimitrios Diamantakos found the back of the net for the fifth game in a row and Apostolos Giannou was also on target.

Defender Marko Leskovic has been solid at the back for Kerala Blasters and he, too, chipped in with a goal against the Blues last week. The defender has made the most number of successful interceptions in the league so far. The Blasters will bank on its away form, having won three out of four games on the road.

“As a coach, you can never let records keep your mind busy. Emotions aside, you always think about preparation for upcoming games,” said Vukomanovic.

“We are in a period where we need to collect points because we want to be one of the best teams in the playoff. Kerala Blasters has always been a special club in Indian football. Everybody wants to be the best against Kerala Blasters, and we accept it,” he added.

These sides have met 18 times in the Hero ISL. Seven of these meetings have ended in draws. The Marina Machans have registered six wins, while the Blasters have won five. Last season, Kerala Blasters did the double over Chennaiyin FC.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Lineups Chennaiyin FC (4-2-3-1): Debjit Majumder (GK), Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Gurmukh Singh, Aakash Sangwan, Prasanth K, Edwin Vanspaul, Nasser El Khayati, Julius Duker, Vincy Barretto, Petar Sliskovic Kerala Blasters (4-2-3-1): Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Rahul KP, Dimitrios Diamantakos

STREAMING INFORMATION:

Where to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?

The Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports network and can also be streamed on Hotstar app/website.

When does the Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match start?

The Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match match kicks-off at 7:30pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.