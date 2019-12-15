ISL 2019-20 ISL 2019-20 ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City coach Jorge Costa accuses match official of racism against Kevyn Serge Aboue Mumbai City's coach Jorge Costa levelled charges of racism against a match official after his team beat Bengaluru FC 3-2 win on Sunday. N. Sudarshan Bengaluru 15 December, 2019 23:02 IST Head coach Jorge Costa said "monkey gestures" were made against Mumbai midfielder Kevyn Serge Aboue. - Twitter @MumbaiCityFC N. Sudarshan Bengaluru 15 December, 2019 23:02 IST Mumbai City FC coach Jorge Costa levelled charges of racism against a match official following the 3-2 win over Bengaluru FC on Sunday.The Portuguese coach started his post-match address with a "statement" and went on to say that "monkey gestures" were made against Mumbai midfielder Kevyn Serge Aboue, a player from Gabon."ISL needs foreigners. We are here to work and to try to make this league better," Costa said. "[I'm now] speaking not about the quality of the referee but about the respect he didn't have with one player, Serge Kevyn. He made some gestures calling him a monkey. These are things I cannot close my eyes [against]."Mumbai City ended Bengaluru's unbeaten home run of 13 games with the win on Sunday night at the Kanteerava Stadium. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos