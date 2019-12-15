ISL 2019-20

ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City coach Jorge Costa accuses match official of racism against Kevyn Serge Aboue

Mumbai City's coach Jorge Costa levelled charges of racism against a match official after his team beat Bengaluru FC 3-2 win on Sunday.

N. Sudarshan
Bengaluru 15 December, 2019 23:02 IST

Head coach Jorge Costa said "monkey gestures" were made against Mumbai midfielder Kevyn Serge Aboue.   -  Twitter @MumbaiCityFC

Mumbai City FC coach Jorge Costa levelled charges of racism against a match official following the 3-2 win over Bengaluru FC on Sunday.

The Portuguese coach started his post-match address with a "statement" and went on to say that "monkey gestures" were made against Mumbai midfielder Kevyn Serge Aboue, a player from Gabon.

"ISL needs foreigners. We are here to work and to try to make this league better," Costa said. "[I'm now] speaking not about the quality of the referee but about the respect he didn't have with one player, Serge Kevyn. He made some gestures calling him a monkey. These are things I cannot close my eyes [against]."

Mumbai City ended Bengaluru's unbeaten home run of 13 games with the win on Sunday night at the Kanteerava Stadium.

