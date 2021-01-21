ISL 2020-21, ATKMB vs CFC Live Football Score: Manvir Singh in ATK Mohun Bagan XI vs Chennaiyin FC

Welcome to Sportstar's ISL 2020-21 live blog of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC clash being played at the Fatorda Stadium.

6.45 pm: Two changes for ATK Mohun Bagan as well. Prabir Das and David Williams are replaced by Deepak Tangri and Thoi Singh.

6.40 pm: Two changes for Chennaiyin FC. Deepak Tangri and Thoi Singh come in for Anirudh Thapa and Edwin Vanspaul.

6.30 pm: The team news is in

ATK Mohun Bagan XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose; Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Sahil Sheikh; Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Chennaiyin FC XI (4-2-3-1)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Deepak Tangri, Memo Moura; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Thoi Singh, Rahim Ali; Esmael Goncalves

Will Memo, Chhangte and Esmael all be named in the Chennaiyin starting XI against Mohun Bagan? - ISL/Sportzpics

6pm: ATK Mohun Bagan comes into the tie having dropped points in its last two games - it lost to table-topper Mumbai City FC before drawing with FC Goa. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, has one win in its last six games and most recently played out a goalless draw with SC East Bengal.

5:45pm: Here's how the two teams could line-up today:

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali; Esmael Goncalves.

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Prabir Das, Tiri, Pritam Kotal; Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Sahil Sheikh; David Williams, Roy Krishna.

5:30pm: Match preview -

When ATK Mohun Bagan takes on Chennaiyin FC at Fatorda on Thursday, it will look to get its campaign back on track after a defeat and draw in its last two games saw it fall five points behind Mumbai City at the top of the table.

Despite the slight dip in form, coach Antonio Habas feels it is not time to panic and worry. “There is no added pressure. In championships, you have good moments and sometimes bad. We have played the last two games against the top two teams – FC Goa and Mumbai City FC who are capable of winning the league. We are in the top half of the table. Maybe we need to improve,” said Habas.

Its opponent Chennaiyin FC, though, has bigger worries as it failed to score against a 10-man SC East Bengal in its last outing on Monday.

After a win against Odisha FC, CFC was hoping to build on it but the two points dropped in a goalless draw meant last year’s runner-up is still struggling to build momentum.

The team has struggled to be creative in the midfield after the departure of skipper Rafael Crivellaro with injuries to key players not helping things for coach Csaba Laszlo.

“If I analyse the game against East Bengal, we were not so powerful in the midfield. We did not create much and the ball possession must be better. We know that Rafa (Rafael Crivellaro) was a very important piece of the puzzle in our system. We are working and we know where we have to do a little bit more,” said Laszlo.

“We are fighting with injuries. We are fighting with some kind of (bad) luck. But we are not complaining,” he added.

--

