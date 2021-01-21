ISL 2020-21: Last-gasp Williams header takes ATK Mohun Bagan past Chennaiyin

A superb header by substitute David Williams in the 90th minute allowed ATK Mohun Bagan to get back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League )(ISL 2020-21) game played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday.



Chennaiyin's season-long troubles with defending set-pieces once again cost the team dearly after Javier Hernandez sent in an inch-perfect shot from a corner to an unmarked Williams, who headed it in to put the match to rest.

ATK Mohun Bagan completely outplayed Chennaiyin throughout the match and looked the more disciplined side on the park.

David Williams scores the winner for ATK Mohun BAGAN vs Chennaiyin FC in the ISL.

After a slow start, Antonio Habas' side had a fantastic chance in the 18th minute when Manveer Singh produced a good run on the right side but his heavy cross went beyond the reach of a charging Roy Krishna.Minutes later, a header from Edu Garcia from the centre allowed Hernandez to take an opportunistic shot from outside the box, but Chennaiyin goalkeeper Vishal Kaith produced a timely dive to punch it out.After starting aggressively in the first ten minutes, Chennaiyin felt the absence of Rafael Criverllaro and Anirudh Thapa to provide the creative input in the midfield.

The side had an early chance in the eighth minute when Rahim Ali went for glory with a long-ranger but was off-target and would have been better off assisting Esmael Goncalves on his left.



Chennaiyin failed to keep possession going ahead, owing to some poor passing, and its strategy of playing long-passes did not help its cause. Even in the second half, ATK Mohun Bagan created far more chances than Csaba Laszlo's side, which did not look like a team keen to score.

In the end, the side's defensive approach of trying to pocket one point with a goalless draw failed as last year’s runner-up slumped to its fourth loss of the season.