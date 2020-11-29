ISL 2020, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score: Thapa, Crivellaro start for CFC vs KBFC, kickoff at 7:30pm

Welcome to Sportstar's ISL LIVE blog of the match between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa.

PLAYING XI Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar Tashni, Bakary Kone, Seityasen Singh, Rohit Kumar, Nongdamba Naorem, Sergio Cidoncha, Yondrembem Denechandra Meitei, Gary Hooper, Facundo Abel Pereyra. Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Deepak Tangri, Eli Sabia Filho, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Keisham Reagan Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Schuler Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, Esmael Ruti Tavares Cruz da Silva Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr.





- This clash is labelled as the big ‘derby’ between the two Southern cities from Chennai and Kochi. Its first making came as early as the first season in 2014, when tempers flared during Blasters’ semifinal win which knocked out Chennaiyin.

Remember Sushanth Mathew's left-foot wonder strike from the first leg? Woof!

- Chennaiyin has had the best start to life under coach Csaba Laszlo after the 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC. For Kerala Blasters, however, it is searching for its first win in its third try under head coach Kibu Vicuna.

Here's what both the head coaches had to say

How did the teams fare in Gameweek 1 of ISL-7? Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the first round of fixtures on the 'Full Time Show'

ISL 2020-21 points table



Here is Sportstar's predicted XI for today's clash -

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-3-3)

Abino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Vicente Gomez, Rohit Kumar, Sergio Cidoncha; Seityasen Singh, Gary Hooper, Lalthathanga Khawlhring

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Chennaiyin-Kerala combined XI. Captaincy pick: Esmael Goncalves (CFC)

Combined CFC-KBFC XI Vishal Kaith (CFC); Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC); Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Sergio Cidoncha (KBFC); Esmael Goncalves (CFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC); Gary Hooper (KBFC)

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal's inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.

SQUADS

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Revanth BY, Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Samik Mitra.

Defenders: Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Remi, Balaji Ganesan, Aqib Nawab, Deepak Tangri

Midfielders: Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Abhijit Sarkar, Pandiyan Sinivasan, Germanpreet Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Edwin Vanspaul.

Forwards: Jakub Sylvestr, Aman Chetri, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves.

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Bilal Husain Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan.

Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara

Midfielders: Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yondrembem Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar

Forwards: Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.